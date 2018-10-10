School board election for 2018: Peter Pagliocchini running for school trustee

My wife Linda and I have three children, all born raised and educated in Kelowna, and we were recently blessed with their first grandchild.

My education background includes an undergraduate degree education and masters in administration and curriculum design.

I feel my experiences of teaching for 36 years at the elementary, middle and secondary school levels (including French Immersion), as president of the Rutland Residents Association, chairperson for both Development and Peace group and the social justice committee as the Central Okanagan Teachers Association qualify me as a school board candidate.

I’ve also served three years as a member of the school planning committee for Anne McClymont Elementary.

One of the proud moments in my life include being the first recipient of the Teacher of the Year Award for Central Okanagan School District.

As a trustee, I would advocate for greater support of vulnerable and special needs students, ensure all groups associated with our school system have an equal voice in school board decisions, and address the chronic overcrowding issue in Glenmore and push for the new Rutland Middle School to be built.

I strongly believe in an education system that is properly funded, student-centered, equitable and inclusive so every child gets the quality education they need and deserves. A viable and properly funded public education system guarantees equal access to all citizens.