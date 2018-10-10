School board election in 2018: Chris Vernon-Jarvis is running for West Kelowna trustee

I was born in the United Kingdom, married and we moved to Canada with our growing family in 1988.

We have six children who are all married. My five sons were educated in B.C.’s public schools and all graduated with post-secondary educations.

All our children have left home and we now have four grandchildren.

We decided it was time to leave our big empty house and chose West Kelowna as our new home two years ago. We love the Okanagan and the opportunities here.

I was PAC treasurer and PAC chairman at my sons’ schools before becoming a trustee for 13 years with the School District 48 school board.