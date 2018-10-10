School board election in 2018: Joel Fraser is running for Kelowna trustee

Voters go to the polls Oct. 20

I’m 33 years old, a military veteran of 14 years, having been in multiple units in both the regular and reserve forces. I left the regular force for a job as a police officer in the Ontario city of Sarnia. I served there for 4.5 years prior to my move and career change in B.C.

While policing, I spent a considerable amount of time helping coach rugby at a local high school. Currently, I’m working in retail, belong to the pipefitters union, and studying as an electrical apprentice.

I am also seeking a career position as a firefighter. I currently live in the Glenmore area of Kelowna. I don’t have kids yet but plan to start a family.

I wanted to live in the Okanagan since I was around 10 years old after visiting the area on ski vacations. Upon making the move to Kelowna, I sought out areas to volunteer and get to know the community. I currently volunteer with Vernon Search and Rescue, and sit on the board of directors for the Kelowna-Lake Country riding executive for the Conservative Party of Canada.

I am running as a school trustee because of my belief in the power of a strong education system. I believe through a higher standard of education, our future generations can build a more cohesive Canada.

Innovation will continue to play a large role in our world economy, and I want to see our school systems continue to provide students with the right tools to do so.

I believe I can listen to public concerns and help bring forward solutions to difficult issues. I look forward to hearing from the public and hope to be able represent the schools.

