School board election in 2018: Moyra Baxter running for Peachland/Okanagan West

Voters go to the polls Oct. 20

Moyra Baxter

I was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and grew up in England. I trained as a registered nurse at Guy’s Hospital, London, and was appointed as a Sister (department manager/nurse in charge) at Guy’s, before I emigrated to Canada.

​I received my Canadian RN designation in Calgary and worked at the Foothills Hospital. After moving to Kelowna in 1973, I worked in various medical offices, and then managed a medical billing practice. I moved to Peachland in 1994.

​I have spent many years as an advocate for parents’ rights as partners in the education of their children.

​After my three sons graduated from the Central Okanagan school system, I was elected as the school trustee for Peachland.

The trustee electoral boundaries on the Westside changed in 2011, and since then I have represented Zone 2 which takes in Peachland and Okanagan West area outside municipal jurisdiction.

My key priorities are to ensure the needs and rights of all students are addressed, maintain and promote academic excellence throughout the school district, preparing students for life after K-12, true consultation with parents and the community.

I’m also calling for a reassessment of school district priorities, including an updated long-term facility plan, a catchment zone review and adequate resources and support for the implementation of the new Grade 10-12 education curriculum.

My volunteer work outside public education serving for terms as president while serving on The Bridge Youth and Family Services Society from 1990-99, founding member of the Friends of Peachland Library Society, inaugural coordinator of the Rotary Club’s One-to-One reading program at Peachland Elementary and as director of Peachland Rotary’s youth programs and youth exchange officer from 2014-18.

For my volunteer work, I was awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012.

Previous story
Kelowna votes 2018: Graeme James is running for councillor

Just Posted

Mini BreakOut West will be a day of family-fun music

The Kelowna music festival will take place Oct. 13

West Kelowna and Kelowna RCMP cram the cruiser

Over 4,000 pounds of non-perishable food was raised

Cyclist injured in crash on Harvey Avenue

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance

Kelowna RCMP look to identify alleged break-in suspect

The alleged break-in occured Aug. 17

Rockets acquire over age defenceman

Dalton Gally from the Medicine Hat Tigers joins the Rockets

School board election in 2018: Moyra Baxter running for Peachland/Okanagan West

Voters go to the polls Oct. 20

FortisBC customers urged to further reduce gas usage

Enbridge pipeline rupture prompts call to turn off thermostats where possible

North Okanagan Grannies à Gogo charity shifts focus

Over the years the Vernon group has wired more than $150,000 to their trusted volunteer administrators of the South African group.

Should companies take a public stance on racism, sexism?

About half of Canadians think so, according to a recent Ipsos survey – just one month after Nike puts focus on Colin Kaepernick

B.C. couple capture horrific maternity photos inspired by Alien scene

Photoshoot at McNab’s Corn Maze goes viral around the world

OSO steps into contemporary light with Tanya Tagaq

Performances in Kelowna Oct. 13, Vernon Oct. 14

Oct. 11 marks International Day of the Girl

International Day of the Girl focuses on promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights

Marijuana legalization may go more smoothly than you think: Washington governor

Washington and Colorado became the first U.S. states to broadly legalize recreational pot

UPDATE: 3 men charged after B.C. police officer assaulted during traffic stop

The officers initiated a traffic stop on Robson Street, between Granville and Seymour Streets.

Most Read