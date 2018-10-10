School board election in 2018: Moyra Baxter running for Peachland/Okanagan West

I was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and grew up in England. I trained as a registered nurse at Guy’s Hospital, London, and was appointed as a Sister (department manager/nurse in charge) at Guy’s, before I emigrated to Canada.

​I received my Canadian RN designation in Calgary and worked at the Foothills Hospital. After moving to Kelowna in 1973, I worked in various medical offices, and then managed a medical billing practice. I moved to Peachland in 1994.

​I have spent many years as an advocate for parents’ rights as partners in the education of their children.

​After my three sons graduated from the Central Okanagan school system, I was elected as the school trustee for Peachland.

The trustee electoral boundaries on the Westside changed in 2011, and since then I have represented Zone 2 which takes in Peachland and Okanagan West area outside municipal jurisdiction.

My key priorities are to ensure the needs and rights of all students are addressed, maintain and promote academic excellence throughout the school district, preparing students for life after K-12, true consultation with parents and the community.

I’m also calling for a reassessment of school district priorities, including an updated long-term facility plan, a catchment zone review and adequate resources and support for the implementation of the new Grade 10-12 education curriculum.

My volunteer work outside public education serving for terms as president while serving on The Bridge Youth and Family Services Society from 1990-99, founding member of the Friends of Peachland Library Society, inaugural coordinator of the Rotary Club’s One-to-One reading program at Peachland Elementary and as director of Peachland Rotary’s youth programs and youth exchange officer from 2014-18.

For my volunteer work, I was awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012.