Time running out for would-be civic election candidates

The deadline for filing nomination papers in 4 p.m. Friday

The clock is ticking for anyone planning to run in the upcoming civic election who has not yet filed their nomination papers.

Candidates for mayor, municipal councillor or board of education trustee have until 4.p.m Friday (Sept. 14) to submit their nomination papers.

And officials at Kelowna city hall are bracing for the usual last-minute rush.

They are encouraging filers to phone ahead to make an appointment with the Office of the City Clerk at City Hall by calling 250-469-8645.

In Kelowna, as of Thursday morning, five candidates had filed to run for mayor, 15 for councillor and seven for board of education trustee. But the numbers are expected to grow.

In 2014, a total of 49 people ran for local office in Kelowna in the civic election, eight for mayor, 31 for councillor and 10 for trustee.

Kelowna candidates are required to gather signatures from 10 nominators and provide a nomination deposit of $100. Board of education trustee candidates require only two nominators. Nominators must be eligible voters living in Kelowna or owning property in the city.

Eligible voters in the City of Kelowna will head to the polls on Oct. 20.

Links to candidates’ information are available online at kelowna.ca/election.

The candidates’ names, contact information, and if provided, website and social media handles are available.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.