Two Kelowna civic election candidate forums set for Tuesday

Mayoral candidates will be at Okanagan College and a Kelowna Chamber of Commerce luncheon

Kelowna voters will have two chances Tuesday to hear from the four men vying for the mayor’s chair in the upcoming civic election.

Between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., the Okanagan College Student’s Union is hosting a “meet and greet” event at the college’s Centre for Learning building on the KLO Road campus.

“This meet and greet will give students, and others in the community, a chance to meet the candidates running in the municipal election, as well as inform students on how and where they can vote,” said organizer Brianne Berchowitz.

In addition to the mayoral candidates, the 21 people running for the eight available councillor positions in Kelowna have also been invited to talk with those who attend.

Later in the day, the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Urban Development Institute Kelowna and the Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Okanagan, will host a mayoral forum featuring the four mayoral candidates, incumbent Colin Basran and challengers Tom Dyas, Bob Schewe and Booby Kennedy.

The forum will take place at the Coast Capri Hotel and run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Phil Ashman, Okanagan College’s regional dean for the Central Okanagan will moderate.

The forum is a ticketed luncheon.

