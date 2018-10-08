Two Kelowna civic election candidate forums set for Tuesday

Mayoral candidates will be at Okanagan College and a Kelowna Chamber of Commerce luncheon

Kelowna voters will have two chances Tuesday to hear from the four men vying for the mayor’s chair in the upcoming civic election.

Between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., the Okanagan College Student’s Union is hosting a “meet and greet” event at the college’s Centre for Learning building on the KLO Road campus.

“This meet and greet will give students, and others in the community, a chance to meet the candidates running in the municipal election, as well as inform students on how and where they can vote,” said organizer Brianne Berchowitz.

In addition to the mayoral candidates, the 21 people running for the eight available councillor positions in Kelowna have also been invited to talk with those who attend.

Later in the day, the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Urban Development Institute Kelowna and the Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Okanagan, will host a mayoral forum featuring the four mayoral candidates, incumbent Colin Basran and challengers Tom Dyas, Bob Schewe and Booby Kennedy.

The forum will take place at the Coast Capri Hotel and run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Phil Ashman, Okanagan College’s regional dean for the Central Okanagan will moderate.

The forum is a ticketed luncheon.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Duane Ophus says good bye to West Kelowna Council

Just Posted

Two Kelowna civic election candidate forums set for Tuesday

Mayoral candidates will be at Okanagan College and a Kelowna Chamber of Commerce luncheon

Calgary runner wins SunRype Okanagan Marathon

Curtis Sampson takes top spot in Kelowna race in 2:52:59

Snowfall warning for Okanagan Connector

Environment Canada says up to 20 centimetres of snow could fall on Highway 97C today

JoeAnna’s House ready to break ground in Kelowna

Southern B.C. fundraising campaign reaches $7 million

Kelowna’s own The Wild! to open BreakOut West Festival

The party-hard rock and roller’s will hit the stage Thursday night

Oil refinery explosion shakes Saint John, but no reports of serious injuries

Photos and videos show fire and a thick plume of black smoke coming from the refinery

Upstate New York roads where limo crash killed 20 are a menace, store says

The intersection had been redone in 2008 because of a fatal accident

UCP rejects hate after Soldiers of Odin pose for pics at party pub night

Leader Jason Kenney tweeted that the party condemns any group that promotes racial prejudice

Giant mushroom find makes Thanksgiving tastier for B.C. couple

The giant king bolete mushroom was almost three kilograms

Eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Sicamous

Detour available via Oxbow Frontage Road

B.C. Premier John Horgan agrees to debate on new voting systems

Critics sharpen arguments as proportional representation vote looms

Gasoline-like substance linked to private residence in B.C. city

Assistant fire chief said petroleum products had been found nearby

Five of rock band 54-40’s seven missing guitars found by B.C. police

Two acoustic guitars are still missing

No change to Canada’s climate plans as UN report warns of losing battle

The world is currently warming up at about 0.2 C each decade

Most Read