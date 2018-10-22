Wayne Carson, was re-elected Central Okanagan West regional director in Saturday’s civic elections. —Image: RDCO

Wayne Carson re-elected as Central Okanagan West regional director

But his bid to win seats on both the regional board and Kelowna city council comes up short

Wayne Carson is back as the Regional District of Central Okanagan director for the unincorporated electoral area of Central Okanagan West.

On Saturday, in the civic election, Carson, defeated challenger John Michael C0le to hold onto the director’s seat that he first won four years ago.

A former North Westside fire chief, Carson who was also running for a seat on Kelowna city council in the civic election but finished 18th out of 21 candidates.

In the regional district election, he garnered 292 votes to Cole’s 210, taking 58.2 per cent of the vote. A total of 502 ballots were cast.

Most Read