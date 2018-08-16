West Kelowna Mayor Doug Findlater appears poised for a run for a councillor position in October’s civic election. —Image: contributed

West Kelowna mayor to run for councillor position

After saying he won’t seek re-election as mayor, it appears Doug Findlater wants to stay on council

When West Kelowna Mayor Doug Findlater announced 2 1/2 weeks ago he would not seek another term in October’s civic election, he said he planned to devote more time to family, travel and personal matters.

But he said he also planned, in the coming weeks, to consider ways to stay involved and still be supportive of West Kelowna’s “journey to a great city.”

Well, it seems he has found a way—and that is by running for a seat on council again, but this time as a city councillor.

Related: West Kelowna mayor not seeking re-election

Former Kelowna-West Green Party candidate Robert Mellalieu said Thursday he signed Findlater’s nomination papers earlier in the day as a nominator, and Findlater will run for a councillor position in the Oct. 20 election.

Findlater, 67, served as chairman of the regional governance committee in the early 2000s that looked at the future of what was to become, first the District of Westside and then the City of West Kelowna. At the time, the area was an unincorporated Central Okanagan Regional District electoral area. Its residents voted by a razor thin margin in 2007 to incorporate.

Related: West Kelowna mayor blasts premier over speculation tax

Findlater sat as a councillor on the first District of Westside council, which was only in place for less than a year following a special inaugural municipal election. He was elected the municipality’s second mayor in 2008 in the regular civic election and has held the job since then.

The District of Westside changed its name to West Kelowna in 2009 and became a city in 2015.

