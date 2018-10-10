West Kelowna votes 2018: Doug Findlater is running for council

I have decided that after three terms and 10 years as mayor of West Kelowna, it’s time to spend more time with my family yet still contribute to the community of West Kelowna.

The community has asked me to continue offering my expertise to West Kelowna by running for a seat on West Kelowna City Council in the upcoming municipal election on Oct. 20. I am proud of the progress we have made in the past decade and I am passionate about West Kelowna issues.

As a member of the next council I’ll focus on major infrastructure issues, economic development, public safety, financial responsibility and limited tax increases.

