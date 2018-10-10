West Kelowna votes 2018: Joe Gluska is running for council

“Should I dare say, “make West Kelowna great,” but that would be outrageously polarizing.

The three areas that are key to moving West Kelowna into the next decade for me are: Density, West Kelowna has to revisit areas for densification, for both residence and developers. With the fine-tuning of what’s in existence and the changes in demand, West Kelowna can establish areas for densification, which also helps with traffic. Increasing the number of sports fields helps athletes, clubs, and the city to attract tournaments. This is a source of new money for the community in the hotel room rentals, local eateries, and many spin off businesses, who benefit from the influx of families traveling to events. Lastly preserving industrial land for industry is important as these industries provide good paying jobs for residence, suppliers and many others in the community. Also once land is rezoned we have lost it forever and the opportunity to attract new companies to West Kelowna.

A vote for Joe Gluska is a vote for vision into the next decade.” he said.

