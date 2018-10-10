West Kelowna votes 2018: Mary Mandarino is running for Mayor

“I have been a long time resident and local business woman for 30 years. Creating a city is a monumental task requiring insight and a balanced approach to municipal planning.

Incumbents have budgeted $700,000 per year over the next 10 years for a Civic Centre and have given us beautification projects. Fewer dollars should be spent on beautification and more dollars spent on practical less expensive solutions. This requires a sensible approach when making decisions.

West Kelowna is a 10 year old bedroom community requiring basic and practical solutions for people who live here. As a result of increased traffic my focus will be on basic practical infrastructure.

Glenrosa residents require a second access road due to increased new development. With fires occurring with more frequency each year a safe egress from Glenrosa is paramount. The increased traffic on our roads and general connectivity issues are negatively impacting the quality of our daily lives.

Safe drinking water is important as our community health relies on it. For the past three years or more we have had frequent Water Quality Advisories. Remedying this is a priority.

We need to secure an inventory of affordable housing, we need to build a positive relationship with our neighbours, WFN.

We need to continue to work for a second power line, we will need more schools. We have a homeless problem that must be addressed. There are numerous other issues and I pledge to apply practical common sense to all of them,” Mandarino said.

