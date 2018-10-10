West Kelowna votes 2018: Rosalind Neis is running for council

As a 23 year resident of West Kelowna I am proud to call this area home. I have seen many changes in our city and would be proud to represent the citizens of West Kelowna as a member of council.

I have been, and will continue to ask the hard questions at council, to challenge issues that come before us and to listen to the voice of those that I hope to represent.

We are facing some very expensive issues in years to come such as clean water, policing, healthcare, city hall location/expansion and basic infrastructure upgrades. In order to keep taxation levels from sky-rocketing we may have to put our wants on hold and deal with the needs.

I believe we need:

Good infrastructure, roads and sidewalks that are safe and in high traffic areas

Clean water – this project is going to cost multimillions and if not done correctly

Healthcare services – out patient clinics and minor treatment to take the load off

To restructure city hall – processes revision and staff levels – higher accountability and performance based models with more emphasis on reducing financial waste – we don’t need to tax more, we just need to spend wiser.

Finally to allow local businesses to succeed by putting in place policies and frameworks that encourage less bureaucracy

These can be done by a council that is not afraid to put in hard work and re-examine the current structure that has “staff” running city hall.

Each neighbourhood of West Kelowna is unique and our “blanket policies and bylaws” should be area specific and not applied throughout the entire city like we are all the same – each area is different and has different needs – The public need and deserve to be listen to and respected and that is what I would be honoured to do for my community.

