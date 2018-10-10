West Kelowna votes 2018: Rusty Ensign is running for council

As an 11 year trustee of Lakeview Irrigation District, I want to continue to use my background to help with the construction of the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant.

A City Hall site in the Westbank Towne Centre needs to be secured and a plan for a new City Hall brought forward that is palatable to the electorate. The gravel resource on the City Works Yard property should be utilized for city projects and I will continue to advocate for this cost saving.

The development services enhancements and improvements review and report, that I brought forward, needs to be properly implemented. A review of the costs of contracting out of hired equipment, snow plowing and road maintenance must be done in order to evaluate whether purchasing equipment for the city is cost effective or not. More RCMP officers need to be hired.

There are still some playgrounds needed, trails and forest mitigation in parks. I will continue to advocate on the behalf of the residents on these issues and others. Council’s aggressive plan to build more sidewalks to somewhere needs to continue. I will continue to answer all my phone calls and emails. And of course being a quadriplegic I will continue to lobby for the disabled community.

