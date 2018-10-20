What Lake Country council candidates said during the election

Throughout the last few weeks, Lake Country candidates were asked questions about their community.
To see their answers from each week, click on the links below:
Lake Country council candidates weigh in on climate change
Lake Country candidates weigh in on waterfront access
Lake Country candidates reflect on previous council
Lake Country candidates weigh in on Okanagan Trail, pool and new fire hall
For a full list of candidates and to see where they stand, visit: 13 Lake Country candidates file nomination packages
