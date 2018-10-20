What Lake Country council candidates said during the election

Each week we asked questions, here are the answers

Throughout the last few weeks, Lake Country candidates were asked questions about their community.

To see their answers from each week, click on the links below:

Lake Country council candidates weigh in on climate change

Lake Country candidates weigh in on waterfront access

Lake Country candidates reflect on previous council

Lake Country candidates weigh in on Okanagan Trail, pool and new fire hall

For a full list of candidates and to see where they stand, visit: 13 Lake Country candidates file nomination packages

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.