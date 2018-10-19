Your last chance to learn about Kelowna election candidates

Here are the men and women running for mayor, council and board of education in the city

Kelowna voters will have fewer choices to make in the Saturday’s civic election than they did four years ago.

That’s because fewer people are running for mayor and city councillor this year.

“We accepted nomination papers from (a total) 36 individuals,” said Kelowna chief election officer Karen Needham, “so now as the nomination period has closed, they are now officially declared candidates for the 2018 Kelowna General local election.”

In 2014, a total of 49 candidates ran for public office in the city, eight for mayor, 31 for councillor and 10 for board of education trustee.

Here are the candidates running in this year’s civic election:

Four candidates are running for mayor:

· Basran, Colin (incumbent)

· Dyas, Tom

· Kennedy, Bobby

· Schewe, Bob

This year, 21 candidates are running for the eight available city councillor seats, including seven of the eight incumbents. Only Tracy Gray, who has announced a bid for the federal Conservative Party nomination is Kelowna-Lake Country, is not seeking re-election. A 22nd candidate who filed nominiation papers, Curtis Cibinel, dropped out of race shortly after the nomination period closed.

The candidates running for councillor are:

· Bell, Lindsay

· Bond, Kevin

· Boyer, Mark

· Carson, Wayne

· Dahms, Greg

· DeHart, Maxine (i)

· Donn, Ryan (i)

· Given, Gail (i)

· Hodge, Charlie (i)

· Hostland, Craig

· James, Graeme

· Lalli, Amarjit Singh

· Lovegrove, Gordon

· Piattelli, Jeff

· Rajabally, Mo

· Sargent, Dustin

· Sieben, Brad (i)

· Singh, Mohini (i)

· Stack, Luke (i)

· Van Meeteren, Stef

· Wooldridge, Loyal

Ten candidates are seeking the four available Kelowna positions on the board of education, the same number that ran in 2014. They include:

· Bowman, Norah

· Cacchioni, Rolli (i)

· Frank, Chelsea

· Fraser, Joel

· Fraser, Julia (i)

· Giesbrecht, Terry

· Kyle, Stuart

· Nierfeld, Joachim

· Pagliocchini, Peter

· Tiede, Lee-Ann (i)

Voters can view the list of candidates on kelowna.ca/election, along with contact details provided by each candidate.

The civic is election will go Oct. 20.

There will be 12 locations on Saturday across Kelowna. Voters can go to any location of their choosing to cast a ballot.

• City Hall, 1435 Water Street

• Capital News Centre, 4105 Gordon Drive

• Dr. Knox Middle School, 121 Drysdale Boulevard

• East Kelowna Hall, 2704 East Kelowna Road

• Evangel Church, 3261 Gordon Drive

• Hollywood Education Centre, 1040 Hollywood Road

• Okanagan Mission Hall, 4409 Lakeshore Road

• Orchard Park Mall, 2271 Harvey Avenue

• Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way

• Rutland Senior Secondary, 705 Rutland Road N

• Springvalley Middle School , 350 Ziprick Road

• Watson Road Elementary, 475 Yates Road

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and voters need two pieces of identification, one with their signature and one with their address.

To vote in the election as a resident elector, you must meet the following eligibility requirements:

• Have not voted before in this election; and

• Be a Canadian citizen; and

• Be 18 years of age or older

• Have been a resident of British Columbia for at least the last six months

• Have been a resident of the City of Kelowna for at least the last 30 days

• Not disqualified by the Local Government Act or any other enactment from voting in an election and am not otherwise disqualified by law

To vote in the election as a non-resident elector you must meet the following eligibility requirements:

• Have not voted before in this election; and

• Be a Canadian citizen; and

• Be 18 years of age or older

• Have been a resident of British Columbia for at least the last 6 months

• Have been a registered owner of real property in Kelowna for at least the last 30 days

• Not hold the property in trust for a corporation or any other trust

• Not be entitled to register as a resident elector in Kelowna; and

• Not be registered as a non-resident (property) elector in relation to any other parcel of real property in Kelowna

• If applicable, have received the written consent of the majority of individuals registered as owners of the real property to be registered as the non-resident (property) elector for the property

• Not be disqualified by the Local Government Act or any other enactment from voting in an election and am not otherwise disqualified by law

For more information about voting in the 2018 civic election in Kelowna, go to kelowna.ca/election.

