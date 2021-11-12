Flexotone Reviews: Does It Work or Negative Scam Complaints?

Flexotone is a joint pain supplement sold exclusively online through Flexotone.com.

Priced at $69 per bottle, Flexotone uses natural ingredients to help relieve joint pain throughout your body. The formula was developed by Dr. Mehok, a man with 20 years of experience in pharmacy and medicine.

Does Flexotone really work? How does Flexotone work? Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Flexotone and how it works.

What is Flexotone?

Flexotone is a nutritional supplement that helps to alleviate joint pain using natural ingredients.

Developed by Dr. Mehok, Dr. Pramza, and a team of researchers, Flexotone claims to target the root cause of joint pain, delivering long-lasting relief from inflammation, joint issues, mobility problems, and other issues plaguing millions of adults.

Traditional joint pain medicine provides short-term relief. Drugs may reduce inflammation, for example, without targeting the root cause of joint pain. Flexotone aims to work in a different way, providing effective relief without the side effects of joint pain drugs.

How Does Flexotone Work?

Flexotone is based on the idea that joint pain is caused by bacteria within your body. By targeting this bacteria, Flexotone can purportedly eliminate the root cause of joint pain, delivering effective relief.

According to Dr. Mehok and his team, Flexotone helps to alleviate joint pain using a three step process:

Step 1) The nutrient blend repairs your bowel lining. First, Flexotone repairs the lining of your bowels. Bacteria pass through your gut lining to reach your bloodstream, ultimately ending up in your joints. By repairing this gut lining, you make it difficult for bacteria to pass through, which means you don’t get the excruciating pain associated with joint issues. To do that, Flexotone contains thiamine and riboflavin. According to the manufacturer of Flexotone, these two ingredients regenerate your gut’s microbiota and eliminate the source of bacteria leaking, among other benefits.

Step 2) Your joint pain vanishes. Next, Flexotone claims to vanish your joint pain. Once the formula has eliminated bacteria from your body, your joint tissues start to heal and repair themselves naturally. Flexotone also claims to rejuvenate your cartilage. To do that, Flexotone uses ingredients like niacin, folate, and a plate called Euterpe oleracea. These ingredients target the inflammation that leads to joint pain, helping you enjoy long-lasting relief.

Step 3) Your joints become more flexible and rejuvenated. For the third step, Flexotone claims to rejuvenate your joints and make them more flexible. To do that, the formula contains vitamins B6, B7, B12, and magnesium. In fact, Dr. Mehok and the Flexotone team claim the formula will “act like steroids for your joints and bones,” making your body “10 years younger” by rejuvenating your “entire skeletal system.”

Step 4) You shield yourself against joint pain and bone disease. Flexotone doesn’t just claim to eliminate joint pain today. The formula claims to help you shield yourself against future joint pain and bone disease. Bone diseases like osteoarthritis affect millions of Americans. Flexotone claims to specifically shield you against osteoporosis, arthritis, and other bone-related diseases. To do that, Flexotone contains pantothenic acid, L-taurine, and other ingredients. In fact, the manufacturer claims pantothenic acid “will keep you safe against joint degeneration” and help you avoid future flare-ups.

Step 5) Your entire health and wellbeing will start to improve. For the fifth and final step, Flexotone claims to help improve your entire health and wellbeing. Users claim to experience improved mobility thanks to ingredients like spirulina algae, Eurycoma, ginseng, and maca, among others. Some of these ingredients boost your immune system. Others reduce stress and nourish your body. Overall, the ingredients in Flexotone claim to transform your joints, mobility, overall health and wellness, and protection against future diseases, among other effects.

Flexotone Ingredients

Flexotone contains 18 ingredients linked to joint health, inflammation, oxidation, disease risk, and more. Some of these ingredients help your body manage stress. Others target inflammation within your cartilage and joints. Some support your immune system, making it easier to fend off foreign threats.

According to Dr. Mehok and the manufacturer of Flexotone, these ingredients were sourced from three continents. Dr. Mehok used top-quality ingredients from FDA-approved producers – which is the basic legal requirement for any supplement sold today.

The full list of ingredients in Flexotone and how they work, according to the official website, includes:

Thiamine: Thiamine can purportedly regenerate the microbiota in your gut, according to the makers of Flexotone. Gut dysfunction is a big aspect of joint pain. By strengthening gut health, the thiamine in Flexotone can purportedly reduce intestinal permeability, which means less bacteria leakage into your bloodstream.

Riboflavin: Riboflavin is a crucial vitamin needed throughout your body. According to the makers of Flexotone, riboflavin works similar to thiamine, strengthening your gut lining and making it harder for bacteria to penetrate your gut wall. That means fewer bacteria end up in your joints – and you get less joint pain.

Niacin: Niacin is one of three ingredients in Flexotone that can specifically target joint pain and improve joint mobility, according to Dr. Mehok and the Flexotone team. Niacin is a B vitamin that stops inflammation. In fact, according to Flexotone.com, niacin has such powerful anti-inflammatory effects that it will reduce the need for anti-inflammatory drugs.

Folate: Folate is another popular B vitamin that, according to Flexotone.com, promotes healthy cell growth while also acting as a guardian. Because it’s a guardian, folate can help prevent any further inflammation on your joints.

Euterpe Oleracea: Although not as well-recognized as other ingredients in Flexotone, the Euterpe Oleracea in Flexotone can purportedly improve joint motion and reduce inflammation, according to the official website. The company cites one study where 98% of participants improved joint motion and reduced inflammation within 12 weeks of taking a small dose of the plant extract. You may know Euterpe oleracea by the name of its most popular fruit: the acai berry.

B Vitamins: In addition to the B vitamins listed above (including folate and niacin), the formula contains vitamins B6, B7, and B12. Together these B vitamins purportedly “act like steroids for your joints and bones,” supporting joint pain and helping support inflammation to make your joints feel normal.

Magnesium:Magnesium is a crucial mineral for overall health and wellness, and it plays a particularly important role in joint health and mobility. Like the B vitamins in Flexotone, the magnesium in Flexotone can purportedly “act like steroids” for your joints and bones and “supercharge your bones” while strengthening your cartilage, among other active effects.

Pantothenic Acid: Pantothenic acid is yet another B vitamin found in Flexotone. According to Flexotone.com, pantothenic acid is “essential for healthy bone tissue” and works as an “extremely powerful chemical compound.” In fact, studies have shown that many joint pain disorders have been traced to low levels of pantothenic acid.

L-Taurine: L-taurine is an amino acid that works together with pantothenic acid to supercharge your tendons and muscles while boosting energy levels, according to Flexotone. L-taurine is found in many joint pain supplements, energy formulas, and other supplements sold online and offline today. In fact, the L-taurine in Flexotone could also keep you safe against other locomotor disorders, including back pain, bone fractures, muscle and ligament strains, and other issues.

Spirulina: Spirulina is a type of algae described as a “miracle plant” by Flexotone.com. The formula is prized for its antioxidant effects and has been used to support inflammation throughout the body, promoting cell regeneration and more.

Eurycoma: Eurycoma is an herbal extract that can purportedly boost your immune system, reduce stress, nourish your skin, and boost athletic performance.

Ginseng: Ginseng is a plant extract used for centuries in traditional medicine. The ginseng in Flexotone can purportedly help your brain, heart, lungs, digestion, and overall wellbeing, among other aspects of health and wellness.

Maca: Maca works similar to ginseng, supporting your brain, heart, lungs, digestion, and overall wellbeing, among other effects.

The makers of Flexotone claim to have added all of these ingredients in the perfect combination and dosages. By taking one capsule of Flexotone, you’re giving your body the ingredients it needs to “destroy bacteria and rejuvenate joints in a matter of weeks,” according to the official website.

Scientific Evidence for Flexotone

The makers of Flexotone claim their formula is backed by the results of 77,600 men and women from all over the world, which would make Flexotone one of the best-selling joint pain supplements in history. According to Flexotone.com, over 77,600 men and women have used Flexotone to relieve joint pain, protect against joint disease, and boost mobility, among other effects.

The makers of Flexotone also cite 10 studies showing that the B vitamins, herbal extracts, plants, and other ingredients in Flexotone can support joint pain in various ways.

According to the Arthritis Foundation, multiple vitamins and minerals play a crucial role in managing joint pain and inflammation. Getting your daily dosage of folate, for example, can reduce the risk of stroke and help with joint pain, among other effects. Magnesium, vitamin A, vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin B12, and other ingredients in Flexotone have also been studied for their effects on joint pain and inflammation.

According to this 2010 study published in Nature, vitamin B6 supplementation improved inflammatory responses in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Participants took a vitamin B6 supplement or a placebo, then experienced relief from joint pain and inflammation. Participants took 100mg of vitamin B6 per day, which may be higher than the dose used in Flexotone (the manufacturer does not disclose dosages or ingredients upfront).

Similarly, this 2016 study found that long-term treatment with vitamin B1 could help with inflammatory cytokines linked with arthritis. Researchers gave participants 100mg, 150mg, or 200mg of vitamin B1 per kg, then observed significantly lower levels of long-term inflammatory biomarkers. Researchers found lower levels of inflammation in the vitamin B1 group, concluding that vitamin B1 supplementation could be an effective therapeutic treatment for arthritis.

Overall, Flexotone contains similar ingredients to a multivitamin. You get a modest dose of multiple vitamins and minerals linked to joint pain, inflammation, and overall health and wellness. The supplement is unlikely to transform your body overnight or eliminate joint pain entirely. However, some of the ingredients in Flexotone could help you manage joint pain more easily.

Flexotone Reviews: What Do Customers Have to Say?

Flexotone.com is filled with positive feedback from users who have rapidly relieved joint pain using the formula. The manufacturer claims over 77,600 people have alleviated joint pain using Flexotone, and many of these people have left positive reviews on Flexotone.com.

Some of the reviews from verified purchasers on Flexotone include:

One 49-year old man claims he couldn’t bend his knees before taking Flexotone. The problem got so bad that his knees would seize up and keep him awake at night, leaving him in constant pain. After taking Flexotone, his pain dropped each week. Today, he claims to be completely pain-free and more mobile than ever – all just by adding Flexotone to his regimen.

One woman with osteoarthritis used Flexotone and became pain-free. That woman had severe osteoarthritis that could not be treated with creams or medicines. Nothing worked. After trying Flexotone for a few weeks, that woman is purportedly “pain free”, according to Flexotone.com, and has no problem playing with her grandchildren.

One 51-year old woman claims Flexotone “works like magic” to eliminate pain in the knees and shoulders. That woman eliminated 90% of her joint pain after taking Flexotone, and she now sleeps more easily.

Another reviewer claims to have experienced joint pain for 15 years. She tried CBD oil and even morphine patches, but nothing worked. Finally, she took Flexotone and she can now “live my life like a normal person.”

Overall, reviewers on Flexotone.com claim the formula works as advertised to rapidly eliminate joint pain – even in people who have suffered joint pain for decades.

Flexotone Pricing

Flexotone is exclusively available to order through Flexotone.com, where it’s priced at around $69 per bottle. However, the price drops to $49 or $59 per bottle when ordering multiple bottles.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

1 Bottle: $69 + $9.95 Shipping

$69 + $9.95 Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 + Free US Shipping

$177 + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles: $294 + Free US Shipping

Each bottle contains 30 servings (30 capsules). The manufacturer of Flexotone recommends taking one capsule daily to relieve joint pain.

Flexotone Refund Policy

Flexotone is backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund within 60 days with no questions asked.

If Flexotone did not alleviate your joint pain, or if you did not experience any benefits from the formula, then you are entitled to a complete refund.

About Flexotone

Flexotone is made in the United States by a supplement company that does business under the same name.

The company partnered with two doctors to develop Flexotone. One doctor is named Dr. Ernest Pramza, who used to work for one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies.

To develop Flexotone, Dr. Pramza teamed up with another doctor named Dr. Mehok to develop the formula. Dr. Mehok has worked in the medical field for over 20 years, specializing in developing formulas to treat chronic arthritis, joint pain, and inflammation. After working for a pharmaceutical company for ten years, Dr. Mehok wanted to develop treatments to get back at his former employer. Dr. Mehok used his medical experience to create Flexotone, and he now recommends using the supplement for joint pain.

You can contact the makers of Flexotone via the following:

Email:support@flexotone.com

Final Word

Flexotone is a nutritional supplement that claims to help alleviate joint pain by targeting the root cause of joint issues and inflammation.

By taking one capsule of Flexotone daily, you can purportedly enjoy a supplement that big pharmaceutical companies don’t want you to enjoy. The active ingredients in Flexotone can go to work rapidly, helping you naturally eliminate joint pain.

To learn more about Flexotone or to buy the supplement online today, visit Flexotone.com. Each bottle of Flexotone is priced at $69 and backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

