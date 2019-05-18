22nd annual Peachland World of Wheels show kicks off May long weekend

Sunday will 500 classic cars and over 10,000 attendees

Peachland’s 22nd annual World of Wheels Show & Shine is set for May long weekend.

The event attracts more than 10,000 people to the Peachland waterfront every year.

The show runs from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm where vehicles line up on both sides of Beach Avenue and also set up in Heritage Park and neighbouring Cousins Park.

An estimated 500 classic and antique car entries will be on display.

Beach Avenue will be closed to all traffic, from First to Sixth Streets during the show.

