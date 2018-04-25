Commit to harassment-free environment or forego federal arts funding: Joly

$552,000 coming from feds for training so arts organizations build, maintain respectful workplaces

Heritage Minister Melanie Joly says cultural organizations will have to commit in writing to providing a workplace free of harassment and sexual misconduct in order to receive federal funding.

Joly says the new requirement is part of her Liberal government’s commitment to confronting sexual harassment in the wake of the worldwide MeToo and TimesUp movements.

Going forward, changes will be made to funding agreements, application forms and approval letters for any funding doled out by the Heritage Department and the Canada Council of the Arts.

All funding documents will require recipients to explicitly commit to providing a harassment-free workplace.

Any artist or organization that breaks the commitment would be subject to a review process that could result in loss of grant funding.

Joly’s department is also awarding $552,000 for training to help arts organizations build and maintain respectful workplaces. The funding will be made available to over 1,750 arts organizations.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Minister calls out misogyny, but PM says too soon to talk motive in van attack

Just Posted

Kelowna Big Bike set to ride

Proceeds from the bike go to the Heart and Stroke Foundation

Gas prices spike overnight in Kelowna

It’s going to cost a lot more to drive around this week.

Kelowna among Top 20 “rattiest” cities

Rats — they’re here and they’ve earned Kelowna a dubious distinction

Gangland slaying left mark on Kelowna

It’s been a few days since Kelowna residents learned that a plea deal may have been struck.

Residents still have concerns over Kelowna social housing project

How will this new 46-unit temporary social housing project mix in with the businesses on Commerce Avenue?

VIDEO: B.C. man recognized for spinning basketball on toothbrush

Abbotsford man holds world record for longest duration of time of 60.5 seconds

Political heavyweights hit Washington in hunt for NAFTA deal

Officials from Prime Minister’s office, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland part of talks

Greenbelt Microgreens recall in B.C., Alberta, due to Listeria concerns

Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been no illnesses linked to the microgreens

Commit to harassment-free environment or forego federal arts funding: Joly

$552,000 coming from feds for training so arts organizations build, maintain respectful workplaces

Aquilini-linked ranch fined $70,000 for storing cranes on farmland

Pitt Meadows council supporting application to Agricultural Land Commission

Minister calls out misogyny, but PM says too soon to talk motive in van attack

Alek Minassian is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder

Decorated Canadian pairs skaters Duhamel and Radford officially retire

The Ontario duo took bronze in pairs at the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea

B.C. man’s great-aunt among 10 victims of Toronto attack

Dorothy Sewell was one of 10 people killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people

Polish climbers saved from B.C. avalanche after calling Poland for help

Pair was climbing in Mount Robson Provincial Park when they were hit

Most Read