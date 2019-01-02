President Donald Trump, above in the Oval Office in file photo. (Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford)

In a pulpit critique of Donald Trump, congressman invokes Adolf Hitler

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson urged vigilance against tyranny

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson has never been a fan of President Donald Trump, but the Georgia Democrat significantly dialed up his criticism on Tuesday with a searing New Year’s Day speech that drew parallels between Trump’s rise and that of Adolf Hitler.

Johnson made his point from the pulpit at Friendship Baptist Church, during a celebration to mark the 156th anniversary of the implementation of the Emancipation Proclamation. He urged vigilance against tyranny.

“Americans, particularly black Americans, can’t afford to make that same mistake about the harm that could be done by a man named Hitler or a man named Trump,” Johnson said.

Both men, Johnson said, were charismatic public speakers, received hard-to-track donations from wealthy industrialists and stirred up their supporters at raucous rallies.

READ MORE: Trump denies he used vulgarity to describe Haiti, African countries

“Hitler was accepting of violence towards the achievement of political objectives,” Johnson said. “Trump encouraged violence against protesters at his rallies, and his messaging about Charlottesville —that there were bad people on both sides —sent a powerful message of approval to the far right racists in America.”

This is far from the first time that Nazi Germany has been used as a metaphor by a Georgia member of Congress. U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., a fierce presidential ally, apologized last fall after being reprimanded for comparing opponents of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the Brownshirts, the Nazi party’s paramilitary wing.

Johnson’s comments came two days before Thursday’s Democrats takeover of the U.S. House. The Georgia congressman will have a senior position on the chamber’s Judiciary Committee, the powerful panel anticipated to spearhead many investigations into the president.

The general rule in politics has been that he who is the first to bring Hitler into the dialogue loses. But after his Tuesday speech, Johnson defended his use of the historic example.

“I wanted to make the point that our democracy is under severe threat, that freedom is threatened, and that if we are not vigilant we can allow tyranny to set in,” he told one of your Insiders. “I made the point that this threat to democracy is a trend across the world, and we can’t let this happen in our country.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Egging gone wrong: Boy, 14, arrested on murder charge after fatal crash in Texas

Just Posted

The Okanagan Symphony presents Amadeus

The tribute to Mozart will be in Kelowna Jan. 25

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Gas prices dip in Kelowna

The Central Okanagan is seeing cheaper gas this week

Snow expected to fall in Kelowna

Environment Canada is predicting a snowfall for the Central Okanagan

Snow, followed by freezing rain expected for Coquihalla Highway

A storm warning is in effect, according to Environment Canada

Top videos for 2018: Wildfires rage

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Man allegedly wielding shotgun robs Okanagan liquor store

The robbery occurred Dec. 30, police say

Health, mechanical issues probed after train kills B.C. seniors

Victims Christian Wantke, 90, and Irmgard Wantke, 88, were married for more than 70 years

Bright spots ahead for B.C. forest industry in 2019

U.S. moves ahead on tall wood construction regulation

Bob Einstein, aka Super Dave Osborne, dies at 76

Many comedy stars were quick to pay tribute to the actor, who was also in Curb Your Enthusiasm

Okanagan College students feed the need

Vernon health care assistant class collects food for Upper Room Mission

In a pulpit critique of Donald Trump, congressman invokes Adolf Hitler

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson urged vigilance against tyranny

B.C. housing market shows signs of moderation: assessment agency

The agency forecasts condominium values will increase by up to 20 per cent across B.C. this year

5 sent to hospital, 33 displaced after fire above Kamloops nightclub

Four patients had smoke inhalation and another sustained burns

Most Read