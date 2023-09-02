This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Boon Flair & Flair Elite highchairs. Toy and nursey product company TOMY International Inc. is recalling about 83,000 of its Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs sold in the U.S. and another 2,850 in Canada on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)

This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Boon Flair & Flair Elite highchairs. Toy and nursey product company TOMY International Inc. is recalling about 83,000 of its Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs sold in the U.S. and another 2,850 in Canada on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)

More than 85,000 highchairs are under recall after 2 dozen reports of falls

The highchairs under recall were sold in-person and online through retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond

More than 85,000 highchairs sold at major retailers across North America are being recalled l over a fall hazard after a handful of injuries were reported, according to federal regulators.

Toy and nursey product company TOMY International Inc. is recalling about 83,000 of its Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs sold in the U.S. — and another 2,850 in Canada, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based distributor and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

According to this week’s recall notice, the bolts securing the seat of the now-recalled highchairs can loosen and allow the seat to detach from its pedestal. TOMY has received 34 reports of the chair separating from the base to date, the CPSC said Thursday, including two dozen falls that resulted in 11 injuries like bruising or scratches.

The highchairs under recall were sold in-person and online through retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Toys ‘R’ Us, Amazon and Walmart, TOMY and the CPSC said. The “Flair” highchairs were sold from 2008 to 2009, while the “Flair Elite” models were sold from 2008 to 2017.

Consumers can identify the products with their model number and manufacturing date codes. All of the recalled highchairs, which come in multiple colors, were made in China before 2016.

Those in possession of the recalled highchairs are instructed to stop using them immediately. TOMY notes “there is no need for consumers to return the highchair” — instead, impacted customers are urged to contact the company for a free repair kit.

TOMY said customers will receive a set of bolts and split and flat washers to repair the recalled highchair.

The Associated Press

Previous story
CSIS disinformation campaign leans on Soviet imagery
Next story
Canadian who served in Afghanistan files discrimination lawsuit against feds

Just Posted

More than 250 structure protection crews are ready in the Glenrosa neighbourhood on Saturday, Sept. 2 in case the McDougall Creek wildfire spreads south towards the community. (BC Wildfire Services)
McNaughton Road residents in West Kelowna allowed to go home

Out of town officers helped the West Kelowna RCMP take illegal drugs and weapons off the streets. (West Kelowna RCMP)
Out of town officers seize hand gun, illicit drugs in West Kelowna

A special air quality statement is in effect for the majority of the Okanagan on Saturday, Sept. 2 due to smoky skies. (Environment Canada)
Air quality statement in place for majority of Okanagan due to smoky skies

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a hedge fire in the 900 block of Springfield Road around 6:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (File photo)
Awoken by smoke, Kelowna residents hose down early morning hedge fire