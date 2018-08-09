Pence outlines plan for new Space Force by 2020

President Donald Trump has called for a ‘separate but equal’ space force

Vice-President Mike Pence has announced plans for a new, separate U.S. Space Force as sixth military service by 2020

Pence says it’s needed to ensure America’s dominance in space amid heightened completion and threats from China and Russia. He says that while space was once peaceful and uncontested, it is now crowded and adversarial.

Today’s @DeptofDefense report represents a critical step toward establishing #SpaceForce as the 6th branch of our Armed Forces

1️⃣ Create US Space Command

2️⃣ Establish elite Space Operations Force

3️⃣ Create Space Development Agency

4️⃣ Stand up—& scale up—US Space Force pic.twitter.com/ClgG4PaXai — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 9, 2018

President Donald Trump has called for a “separate but equal” space force. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has endorsed plans to reorganize the military’s space warfighting forces and create a new command, but has previously opposed launching an expensive separate new service.

Any proposal to create a new service would require congressional action.

Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

