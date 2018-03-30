High school student Dylan Ferris pictured in the trench he built in his backyard, in Edmonton Alta, on Thursday March 29, 2018. Ferris is spending 24 hours in a muddy trench in his parent’s yard, all for a social studies project. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Teen sleeps in WW1 trench for social studies project

The idea is to recognize the ordeal soldiers faced and understand the sacrifices they made

Dylan Ferris decided to dig a little deeper for his high school social studies project, which he’s dedicated to the lives of soldiers in the First World War.

Ferris isn’t just writing a report. The 15-year-old has built a trench in his backyard complete with sandbags, has borrowed a replica uniform and is even sleeping below ground in freezing temperatures.

The idea is to recognize the ordeal soldiers faced and understand the sacrifices they made.

“My mum wasn’t too keen on it because it’s her vegetable garden, or it was her vegetable garden. Now it’s a hole,” explained Ferris, who said his mother insisted he come inside Wednesday night when the mercury dipped below -10C.

As an air cadet, Ferris visited the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France last year for a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

But getting his mother to agree to a trench in the yard wasn’t easy. His chief tactic, he explained, was to propose even more outlandish and dangerous projects so the trench would seem tame by comparison.

Among them was a home-built airplane. A flame-thrower was another idea he pitched.

Next, he had to excavate the dirt. The ground was frozen solid, so help was required from a family friend with a propane heater. Together, they used tarps and pallets to construct a covering to make the ground soft enough to dig.

For the clothes, the Loyal Edmonton Regiment Museum loaned Ferris a uniform from the First World War that they allow museum visitors to try on.

Even with the cold temperatures there’s mud everywhere — on the steps to his house, on the landing and in the garage. Ferris cleans it up, but everything quickly gets dirty again.

It’s spring break from school right now and Ferris said his plan is to attempt 24 continuous hours in his trench.

He spent six hours in it Sunday night, bundled in a vintage sleeping bag and using a sandbag as a pillow. His friend slept nearby in a camper van, and for added authenticity, lobbed mudballs at Ferris to encourage him to keep his head down.

Ferris said he enjoys reading in the trench during the day. But he said it’s eerie at night, giving him a glimpse of what soldiers endured a century ago.

“I don’t think it can be truly representative, but when I was in there, there’s a lot of truth to the war songs, ’Oh, I want to go home,’ and ‘Long Way to Tipperary,’” he said.

“It’s cold, it’s wet, it’s miserable and, you know, the house is right there. It’s just a longing for home, I guess. Even when it’s right there.”

Ferris said he hopes to get a good mark on his project. He may even still build an airplane this summer.

“I think the trench will stay there until my mum says I want my vegetable garden back and I have to fill it in.”

Rob Drinkwater, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Retirees, out-of-province residents calling B.C. ‘speculator tax’ unfair

Just Posted

FEATURE FRIDAY: Some have high hopes for the speculation tax

“Homes should be for people…”

Kelowna chamber feels ‘misled’ about downtown homeless shelter

Chamber says it plans to step up its efforts to have the Cornerstone shelter moved out of area

Need something to do for Easter? We’ve got you covered

Celebrate Easter in Kelowna and Lake Country

Lake Country bunny sanctuary closed due to deadly virus threat

The Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary will be closed until further notice

Kelowna mayor says further consultation needed for controversial bylaw

Colin Basran released a statement after a controversial panhandling bylaw was put to council

What’s happening

Find out what’s happening in communities around the Okanagan and Shuswap this Easter weekend

Lillehammer backs out of 2026 Winter Olympics

The decision leaves the door open for five other countries, including Canada

Teen sleeps in WW1 trench for social studies project

The idea is to recognize the ordeal soldiers faced and understand the sacrifices they made

Rockets’ season swept away by Americans

Tri-City takes out Kelowna in four games in the opening round of the WHL playoffs

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canucks hold on to best division-rival Oilers 2-1

Gagner and Pouliot tally for Vancouver in win over Edmonton

B.C. suspect in attack of man with autism released on $25,000 bail

Former Abbotsford man Parmvir Chahil must remain in Ontario

NDP’s Singh says his caucus is united, after backlash to punishment of MP

The 39-year-old former Ontario provincial politician was in B.C. this week, touring Burnaby

Alberta governments backing possible Calgary bid for 2026 Games

Both the federal and provincial government will support Calgary in Olympic bid

Most Read

  • Teen sleeps in WW1 trench for social studies project

    The idea is to recognize the ordeal soldiers faced and understand the sacrifices they made