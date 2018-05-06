Third person dies as a result of destructive wind storm in Ontario

The men were servicing trees in Milton, Ont.

The company that employed two men who were struck by a falling tree in a massive windstorm Friday says both men have now died.

The men were servicing trees in Milton, Ont., when the incident occurred on Friday afternoon, leaving a 28-year-old man dead at the scene and badly injuring another.

On Saturday afternoon, employer Miller Tree wrote on Twitter that the second man had died.

Halton Regional Police confirmed the death, adding that the man was only 18 years old.

The storm is also blamed for the death of a man in his fifties who was killed Friday in Hamilton while trying to clear a downed power line.

Meanwhile, utilities in Ontario and Quebec say they’re making progress reconnecting the hundreds of thousands of people blacked out by the storm.

Ontario’s Hydro One reported Sunday morning that approximately 100,000 customers remained in the dark, down from a peak of more than 200,000.

Toronto Hydro crews were still working to reconnect some 4,200 customers, while in Quebec the Sunday morning number was about 20,000.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump: North Korea summit plans set; drawdown not on table

Just Posted

Vikings raid Fintry Mother’s Day event

The Friends of Fintry host their annual Mother’s Day Fair at the Fintry Estate May 13

Peachland declares local state of emergency, Westside Road reopens

Landslides are creating trouble around the valley

Pretty in pink prank turns charitable

West Kelowna realtor makes light of a recent addition to his billboard

Construction on Kelowna condo tower stops abruptly

Ellis Parc had to stop work when it didn’t get needed permits

Mill Creek rises, Kelowna golf course closes

Shadow Ridge golf course will be closed May 5 to May 6

More volunteers needed for Red Cross disaster relief

The non-profit held a preparedness event today in Kelowna

Third person dies as a result of destructive wind storm in Ontario

The men were servicing trees in Milton, Ont.

More homes under evacuation order as floods continue near Merritt

Lower Nicola Mobile Home Park, four homes under evacuation order

Blue Jays beat Rays 2-1 on Colome’s wild pitch in 9th

Blue Jays take on Seattle Tuesday night

B.C. gives $2.7M boost to Alzheimer’s funding

Money will go towards First Link, which connects patients to services

B.C. VIEWS: Waiting for a secret referendum

John Horgan admits the fix is in on proportional representation

B.C. farmers’ market coupon program to get $750,000 boost

Enrolled families will get an extra $100 per summer

Family of Humboldt Broncos player says GoFundMe should be split evenly

Officials with the team have said they will establish an advisory committee

Peachland ZipZone president marries

Kevin Bennett recently married Gracelyn Bellingan in the Philippines

Most Read

  • Third person dies as a result of destructive wind storm in Ontario

    The men were servicing trees in Milton, Ont.