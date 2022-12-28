The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

1 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Calgary

Police say the primary causes seem to be weather and road conditions

One person is dead and nine others have been injured after up to 20 vehicles crashed in poor weather conditions north of Calgary.

RCMP say they responded Tuesday night to reports of a collision involving various passenger vehicles and a commercial vehicle with a trailer.

Airdrie RCMP, a collision reconstructionist, paramedics and firefighters remained on the scene Wednesday morning on Highway 2.

Police say the primary causes seem to be weather and road conditions.

One person died on-scene and nine people were taken by ground ambulance to area hospitals for various non-life-threatening conditions.

Mounties say roads are icy with blowing snow and poor visibility along Highway 2 between Red Deer and north of Airdrie and drivers should avoid the area.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian Army feeling squeeze of more demands, fewer soldiers
Next story
Backcountry enthusiasts warned of avalanche risks in B.C. Interior mountains

Just Posted

Kelowna International Airport sign (Black Press file photo)
Fuel pump failure causing some flight delays at Kelowna International Airport

(AP file photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
City reminds Kelowna residents to keep vehicles off streets with more snow on the way

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrested Brandon Allen Oppenheimer for assault with a weapon and and other charges Thursday night, Aug. 25, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Woman allegedly punched in Vernon elevator for refusing money to stranger

Karanjot Singh Sodhi has been identified as one of four people killed in a Christmas Eve bus crash on the Connector. (Photo/GoFundMe)
B.C. Christmas Eve bus crash victim leaves behind young family in India: cousin