1 dead after ATV crash in Oyama

Lake Country RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating an ATV crash that left one dead.
The collision occurred on Sunday, (Dec. 5) just before 5:00 p.m. Lake Country RCMP received a report that a couple was missing after going ATVing in the Oyama Lake Area.
Officers who responded to the scene found an overturned ATV on Oyama Lake Forest Service Road. The 27-year-old male driver from Kelowna was pronounced dead at the scene. A 32-year-old female passenger was transported to hospital.
Lake Country RCMP say no further information will be released as they continue to investigate the cause of the crash.