1 person taken to hospital following West Kelowna house fire

A second structure fire in two days kept West Kelowna fire crews busy on Tuesday night (Dec. 29).

At about 8:30 p.m. fire crews were called to the 2600 block of Applegreen Court for reports of flames coming from a second-storey home.

Despite chilly temperatures of -20 C, crews were able to contain the fire to the room where it started.

One person was transported to hospital with minor burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation but not considered suspicious in nature.

FortisBC and RCMP were also on scene during the incident.

