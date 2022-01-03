Crash on Highway 33. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

Crash on Highway 33. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

1 person trapped after crash sends car into snowbank on Highway 33

One person was taken to hospital following a crash at Roxby Road in Kelowna

One person was trapped in a vehicle following a crash at Roxby Road and Highway 33.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 9:30 a.m., Monday.

According to a witness on the scene a black truck t-boned a red car which forced the car off the road and into a snowbank.

One lane of Highway 33 was closed while emergency crews were on scene.

The passenger of the red car had to be extracted and taken to hospital. The other occupants involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

Crash on Highway 33. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

Crash on Highway 33. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

car crashKelowna

Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP investigating trio of Vernon business break-ins
Next story
Kelowna-Mission MLA Merrifield looks back on 2021

Just Posted

James Wood had been missing from a West Kelowna neighbourhood since Nov. 8 and his sister is was looking for help to bring him home safely. (Facebook photo)
Missing vulnerable man found dead in West Kelowna

Vehicle into building. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)
Vehicle smashes into Kelowna liquor store

Renee Merrifield
Kelowna-Mission MLA Merrifield looks back on 2021

Crash on Highway 33. (Jacqueline Gelineau/ Capital News)
1 person trapped after crash sends car into snowbank on Highway 33