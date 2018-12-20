UPDATED: Man rescued after B.C. city’s pier breaks up in wind storm

Search and rescue crews were deployed to rescue person stuck in White Rock storm

A man stranded by Thursday’s collapse of the White Rock pier has been rescued.

A Cormorant search-and-rescue helicopter arrived at scene just before 3:30 p.m.

The pier split in half shortly after 2 p.m., leaving at least one person stranded on the far end.

The storm – with gusts of up to 100 km/h forecast for the afternoon – has dealt the 100-year-old structure a vicious beating.

“It’s almost split in half,” Peace Arch News reporter Aaron Hinks said from the scene just after 2 p.m. – moments before the structure collapsed.

“There’s at least one guy stranded on the far end of the pier. He can’t cross.”

In video posted to the Peace Arch News Facebook page, sailboats broke loose from their moorings can seenbe smashing against the pier.

Hinks said the pier handrailing where the boats have hit is gone.

Police, firefighters and search-and-rescue crews were on the scene.

“We’ve called out every organization we can think of that has a boat,” White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears said.

“I believe we reached out to the U.S. as well. Hopefully, the rest of (the pier) is structurally sound until (help arrives.)”

@WhiteRockRCMP @IAFF2407 dealing with emergent situation at the pier. Marine drive will be shut down until further notice. pic.twitter.com/4ycs6WKG30 — White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) December 20, 2018

@MMadryga #Whiterock pier is broken. Guy is trapped on other side. Boats slammed into it pic.twitter.com/nzf9wANd1k — LLA (@leslie0866) December 20, 2018

The pier continues to take a beating, as the gap increases pic.twitter.com/LXcK96DjHP — Peace Arch News (@PeaceArchNews) December 20, 2018

The pier was officially opened on Nov. 14, 1914. The battering effect of storms in the decades that followed led to the addition of the breakwater in 1953.

The City of White Rock repaired and replaced damaged piles and cross-braces in April 2013; work that was deemed necessary during a 2010 inspection.

The city issued a news release at 3:15 p.m. Thursday: “#PSA: Statement from the City of White Rock regarding extreme weather. Note closures at White Rock Pier, Centennial Park trails and more due to extreme weather event.”



