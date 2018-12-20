UPDATED: Man rescued after B.C. city’s pier breaks up in wind storm

Search and rescue crews were deployed to rescue person stuck in White Rock storm

A man stranded by Thursday’s collapse of the White Rock pier has been rescued.

A Cormorant search-and-rescue helicopter arrived at scene just before 3:30 p.m.

The pier split in half shortly after 2 p.m., leaving at least one person stranded on the far end.

The storm – with gusts of up to 100 km/h forecast for the afternoon – has dealt the 100-year-old structure a vicious beating.

“It’s almost split in half,” Peace Arch News reporter Aaron Hinks said from the scene just after 2 p.m. – moments before the structure collapsed.

“There’s at least one guy stranded on the far end of the pier. He can’t cross.”

In video posted to the Peace Arch News Facebook page, sailboats broke loose from their moorings can seenbe smashing against the pier.

READ MORE: Windstorm wallops Surrey, White Rock

Hinks said the pier handrailing where the boats have hit is gone.

Police, firefighters and search-and-rescue crews were on the scene.

“We’ve called out every organization we can think of that has a boat,” White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears said.

“I believe we reached out to the U.S. as well. Hopefully, the rest of (the pier) is structurally sound until (help arrives.)”

The pier was officially opened on Nov. 14, 1914. The battering effect of storms in the decades that followed led to the addition of the breakwater in 1953.

The City of White Rock repaired and replaced damaged piles and cross-braces in April 2013; work that was deemed necessary during a 2010 inspection.

The city issued a news release at 3:15 p.m. Thursday: “#PSA: Statement from the City of White Rock regarding extreme weather. Note closures at White Rock Pier, Centennial Park trails and more due to extreme weather event.”


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: 300,000 without power due to B.C. wind storm
Next story
Okanagan ChristmasFest gives big

Just Posted

Okanagan ChristmasFest gives big

The inaugural fundraiser raised both money and food

Kelowna Drug Unit intercepts two Independent Soldiers Gang members with drugs

A search warrant resulted in the intercepted drugs alleged to be for trafficking

Kelowna MLA happy to hear referendum results for electoral system

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick was happy to hear that B.C. residents… Continue reading

B.C. referendum rejects proportional representation

Voters support first-past-the-post by 61.3 per cent

Funds being raised to protect habitat of at-risk wildlife

The Central Okanagan Land Trust needs your help to protect Munson Pond

One person trapped as B.C. city’s pier smashed in windstorm

Search and rescue crews on the way to rescue person stuck in White Rock storm

Straight from DeHart

When one door closes in the local restaurant scene, another opens.

North Okanagan-Shuswap student committee speaks to the benefit of volunteerism

District Me to We Committee work to fund charitable projects at home and abroad

Spirit of Christmas shared in lights

Salmon Arm resident Terry Bonar’s love of Christmas illuminates the night

Results coming today on B.C. voting system referendum

Premier John Horgan says turnout is enough to decide on proportional representation

UPDATED: 300,000 without power due to B.C. wind storm

Most of the outages are in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island

Health Canada releases draft regulations for edible cannabis products

Edibles will legalized for sale in Canada no later than Oct. 17, 2019

New B.C. highway webcams added in time for holiday travel

Fort St. James, Houston, Cranbrook, Victoria views added to DriveBC network

Bah humbug: Canadians’ donations to charity down 30% since 2006

B.C. placed 54th overall in a ranking of charitable generosity of North American regions

Most Read