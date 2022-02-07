1 taken to hospital after car flips on Lakeshore Road

An elderly driver had to be helped from their vehicle, Monday afternoon after it flipped on Lakeshore Road.
The incident happened about 2 p.m. near the intersection with Crighton Road.
Fire crews arrived on scene to find a silver car flipped in a ditch. The driver had to be taken to hospital.
Traffic was slow going along Lakeshore Drive as emergency crews remained on scene.
The vehicle had to be towed.
