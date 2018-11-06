Thousands of law enforcements officials and first responders packed Abbotsford Centre on Nov. 19 for the funeral of Const. John Davidson. (Darren McDonald photo)

1 year later: Police pay tribute to B.C. officer killed in shootout

Davidson, 53, killed in line of duty in Abbotsford on Nov. 6, 2017

Abbotsford Police officers and others are honouring fallen officer Const. John Davidson with online tributes today on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Davidson, 53, was killed Nov. 6, 2017 in the line of duty, when he was shot by a man who had opened fire in a strip mall on Mt. Lehman Road.

Davidson was a 24-year police veteran who began his law enforcement career in the United Kingdom, working for the Northumbria Police from 1993 to 2005.

READ MORE: Slain Abbotsford police officer identified

READ MORE: ‘An officer and a gentleman’: Const. John Davidson is laid to rest

He was hired by the Abbotsford Police Department in March 2006, and worked in the patrol, youth squad and traffic sections.

Davidson’s memorial service on Nov. 19, 2017 was attended by thousands, who lined the streets for his funeral procession and then filled the 8,500-seat Abbotsford Centre.

Here are some of the online tributes:

Previous story
Mandarin Mondays: Free language classes popular in Kelowna

Just Posted

New Kelowna council facing tough decisions says mayor

Eight returnees and one newcomer sworn into office Monday night

The musician shares her mystic sound with crowds while touring her second album

Folk-music mystic, Carly Dow has given even more of herself on stage… Continue reading

Big White roads less slick, more salty

Cows had a taste of something they enjoyed Tuesday

Two Kelowna schools eyed for enrolment review

Catchment zones considered for Black Mountain and Ellison elementary schools

The Beaches: rock-n-roll powerhouse

The musicians talk inspiration, growing up in the spotlight and one night stands

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 6, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Speed limits being reduced on 15 B.C. highways

Increased limits in 2014 showed increase in serious crashes

1 year later: Police pay tribute to B.C. officer killed in shootout

Davidson, 53, killed in line of duty in Abbotsford on Nov. 6, 2017

Kids hockey should be about fun, not scores: minor hockey groups

Hockey Canada recommends that players under the age of nine play half-ice games and that no score is kept

Facebook blocks 115 accounts ahead of US midterm elections

The social media company shut down 30 Facebook accounts and 85 Instagram accounts

Hergott: Be accurate in your claim

Lawyer Paul Hergott talks about fact verses fiction in a personal injury claim

Chicago Blackhawks fire coach after 6-6-3 start to season

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired coach Joel Quenneville after a 6-6-3 start to the season. He guided the team to Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Canada could ratify new NAFTA even if U.S. tariffs stay put: Trudeau

In an interview with CNN, Trudeau says Canada still wants the tariffs lifted before the new version of NAFTA goes into effect.

Surrey council votes to terminate RCMP contract, revise transit link

Surrey’s new council voted unanimously Monday night to transition to a municipal force

Most Read