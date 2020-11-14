The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)

10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

The Government of Canada is providing funding to support 10 B.C. Indigenous groups in their quest for self-determination.

Receiving $2.6 million through the 2020-21 Nation Rebuilding Program include the Beaver People in northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta, Gitanyow Huwlip Society, Gitxsan Treaty Society, Lake Babine Nation, Secretariat of the Haida Nation, Tiyt Tribe, Southern Dakelh Nation Alliance Society, Stellat’en and Nadleh Whut’en First Nations, Office of the Wet’suwet’en and WSANEC Leadership Council Society.

Prior to making the announcement late Thursday afternoon (Nov. 12), Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett met virtually with the Gitanyow Huwlip Society Hereditary Chiefs to learn more about the work being undertaken in their northwestern B.C. nation.

“I think the work that’s happening in British Columbia is totally aspiring,” Bennett said.

READ MORE: New award launched to celebrate champions of reconciliation in B.C.

President and chief negotiator for the Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office, Glen Williams, said the program has provided critical resources to help Gitanyow strengthen how they share land use planning and forestry information with their neighbours.

“In our current project, we are able to formalize our Indigenous laws through review of our constitution and continue talks between our elected leadership and the Hereditary Chiefs to better formalize roles and responsibilities,” he said in a statement.

“Our approach is to develop modern tools to support and strengthen our traditional governance.”

The Nation Rebuilding Program was established in 2018 with Canada committing $100 million in funding over five years.

READ MORE: Xeni Gwet’in First Nation and B.C. government hold working session on long-term management of title lands

“Because it’s a judiciary responsibility of Canada what we need to do is to get people out from under it in the way that 25 self-governing nations now have,” Bennett said of the Indian Act.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal governmentFirst Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Crews respond to vehicle fire near Kelowna airport
Next story
Trans-Canada Highway closed west of Revelstoke

Just Posted

(Brennan Phillips - Western News)
‘It keeps you coming back’: Summerland man reflects on 27 years as paramedic

Larry Bate retired this year from BC Ambulance, after serving for 27 years in Summerland

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Crews respond to vehicle fire near Kelowna airport

Emergency crews are on scene of a vehicle fire, between Kelowna and Lake Country

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Steamy business: Kelowna fire crews called to false alarm at condo complex

What was initially reported as a structure fire turned out to be a malfunctioning heat pump putting off steam

Highway 97 crash. Rick Methot.
Semi crashes into ditch near Falkland

The incident happened on Highway 97, Friday evening

Kelowna Family YMCA. Google Maps.
COVID-19 case isolated to pool area at Kelowna Family YMCA

The individual attended the pool on the evening of Nov. 3

Tuesday, Nov. 17 is Take a Hike Day. Above, people hike Elk Mountain on Sept. 5, 2014 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 15 to 21

Take a Hike Day, Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day and Adoption Day are all coming up this week

For more than three years the Town of Princeton and the Vermilion Trails Society have fought over this caboose. (Spotlight file photo)
Battle over Princeton’s caboose is over

Details of settlement won’t be released until 2021

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed at Three Valley Gap. (Drive BC Image)
Trans-Canada Highway closed west of Revelstoke

A vehicle incident at Three Valley Gap has closed the highway.

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

Darwyn Curtis Sellars will appear at the Vernon law courts Jan. 18, 2021 for sentencing. Sellars is accused of attempted murder following a shootout with three North Okanagan RCMP officers near Westwold in December 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Man accused of shooting at three North Okanagan police officers to be sentenced in January

Darwyn Sellars faces three attempted murder charges following shootout with police last year

When a senior client couldn't leave his car for a haircut because of mobility issues, Jesse Blades of Lumby's Beauty and the Barber brought her clippers to his car Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Francis Cooney/Facebook)
Okanagan senior gets drive-thru haircut

Lumby’s Jesse Blades brought the clippers to the car for her client with mobility issues

Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
COVID-19: North Okanagan parents want arena access as minor hockey resumes

Rink occupancy is limited to 50 people during the pandemic, leaving no room for spectators

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

Most Read