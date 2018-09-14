11 candidates for Lake Country council, what issues would you like to see addressed?

The nomination papers have been filed for the 13 candidates vying for a position on Lake Country council, or to represent the district as a school trustee.
Mayor James Baker has one contestant this year. Councillors will be elected to represent each of the four wards: Carr’s Landing, Oyama, Winfield and Okanagan Centre as well as two councillor at large positions. Jerremy Kozub also automatically claims the title of Winfield councillor as he is the only candidate who applied for the position. Coun. Rob Geier is the current Winfield councillor and is not running again. Coun. Blair Ireland will also remain in his seat as Okanagan Centre councillor.
The candidates listed are as follows:
Justin Neufeld – Oyama councillor
Jeanette Lambert – Carr’s Landing councillor
James Baker – Mayor
Barry Rhodes – Mayor
Todd McKenzie – Oyama councillor
Blair Ireland – Okanagan Centre councillor
Cara Reed – Carr’s Landing councillor
Deb Butler – school trustee
Bill Scarrow – councillor at large
Penny Gambell – councillor at large
Amy Geistlinger – school trustee
Oscar Barnes – councillor at large
Jerremy Kozub – Winfield councillor
Add your input on this year’s election by completing our survey below.
edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.