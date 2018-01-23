10 Safeways in Lower Mainland to close, union says

Locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Coquitlam, Richmond and Mission slated to shut

The owner of Safeway grocery stores has announced it’s going to close 10 of the locations, the union representing its workers says.

In a news release sent out on Tuesday, United Food and Commercial Workers local 1518 said the locations are Lougheed Mall in Burnaby; City Square, Point Grey and Royal Oak in Vancouver; Sunwood Square in Coquitlam; Blundel and Broadmoor in Richmond; Newton Town Centre and Strawberry Hills in Surrey; and Mission.

“First, Sobeys squandered Safeway’s market share and sullied a well-loved B.C. brand,” union president Ivan Lampright said. “Now they want to make our members pay for their mistakes? This isn’t about business: it’s about people’s lives.”

Sobeys has indicated to Safeway employees that it might turn at least five of the locations into FreshCo. discount stores, the release said.

Sobeys’ parent company, Empire Co., has been in negotiations with UFCW 1518, which represents about 4,500 employees.

Black Press Media has reached out to Sobeys for comment.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Coal dust escaping rail cars spurs petition
Next story
Tsunami warnings 101: Canada

Just Posted

Bus slams into truck at Kelowna intersection

A transit bus and a pick-up truck came together in the noon hour in Kelowna

Downtown Kelowna shopping mall getting face lift

The Towne Centre Mall on Bernard will be renamed and renovated inside and out

Kelowna man charged in 2013 killing yet to be released

The man charged in the 2013 killing of Kelowna resident Theresa Neville appeared in court Monday.

Victims restrained, sex toys and cash stolen from Kelowna adult store

Armed suspects sought in adult store robbery

Kelowna vandals target 14 parked vehicles

Two unknown males were striking the side mirrors of multiple vehicles with skateboards

Tsunami warnings 101: Canada

Here are some things to know about tsunami alerts in Canada and how they work

Scandia Jungle mini golf course reopens

Kelowna - Rutland Elementary students were the first ones to try the revamped course Tuesday

10 Safeways in Lower Mainland to close, union says

Locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Coquitlam, Richmond and Mission slated to shut

“Miraculous that nobody was killed”

Tanker full of aviation fuel involved in Highway 3 crash

Vancouver Islanders ponder need for tsunami siren song

Alarm sounds in Port Alberni but not at the DND base in Esquimalt

Waters: Ending homelessness in Kelowna is a tall order

City plan is a good start but real key is ongoing work by the entire community

Flying squirrel touches down inside Salmon Arm home

Rodent jumps around residence before homeowers encourage it back outdoors

Babcock, Goyette and Smyth honoured at Order of Hockey in Canada

Mike Babcock, from Saskatoon, guided the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup in 2008

Hergott: The financial cost of a car crash

Car crashes can leave injured victims in ongoing financial distres

Most Read