10 Safeways in Lower Mainland to close, union says

Locations in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Coquitlam, Richmond and Mission slated to shut

The owner of Safeway grocery stores has announced it’s going to close 10 of the locations, the union representing its workers says.

In a news release sent out on Tuesday, United Food and Commercial Workers local 1518 said the locations are Lougheed Mall in Burnaby; City Square, Point Grey and Royal Oak in Vancouver; Sunwood Square in Coquitlam; Blundel and Broadmoor in Richmond; Newton Town Centre and Strawberry Hills in Surrey; and Mission.

“First, Sobeys squandered Safeway’s market share and sullied a well-loved B.C. brand,” union president Ivan Lampright said. “Now they want to make our members pay for their mistakes? This isn’t about business: it’s about people’s lives.”

Sobeys has indicated to Safeway employees that it might turn at least five of the locations into FreshCo. discount stores, the release said.

Sobeys’ parent company, Empire Co., has been in negotiations with UFCW 1518, which represents about 4,500 employees.

Black Press Media has reached out to Sobeys for comment.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.