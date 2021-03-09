100 cars lineup to get green ribbons to save South Okanagan wetlands

A lineup of vehicles could be seen at a Kaleden park on Sunday where a green ribbon campaign to Save Sickle Point was being held.

The community and those who had already made pledges to the Save Sickle Point campaign were invited to come and pick up their green ribbon to hang on their gate, fence, or front door to show their support.

The Save Sickle Point Committee wants to purchase the land to protect these rare wetlands from development and in doing so it will keep the KVR trail from becoming a driveway to the property. Since there is no other way to get to the Sickle Point property by land the province has given a permit for access. This would mean that vehicles would be allowed on this non-motorized portion of the trail. The property is for sale and in foreclosure.

“I was inspired by the passion and commitment people have towards conserving Sickle Point,” said Shira Newell-Wallace, event coordinator for the committee.

“It was a non-stop afternoon of enthusiasm for the project. We were delighted that there were several new donations from $20 to $5,000 towards the purchase.”

More than 100 people passed through the information stations during the two hours designated for ribbon pick up. Everyone signed the petition asking the provincial government for help. The majority were from Kaleden, but others drove from Penticton, Okanagan Falls, Naramata, and Summerland.

MP Richard Cannings stopped by to pick up his green ribbon and show support for conservation.

“We have launched a Wayblaze crowdfunding campaign this week,” said Evelyn Kansey, fundraising coordinator for the Committee. “Wayblaze is the same group that successfully raised $1 million to purchase the Centre Beach property in Naramata. We need to raise $1.5 million by June 1, this year for Sickle Point.”

The RDOS held an alternate approval process in February, but it was overwhelmingly defeated.

The AAP requires at least 10 per cent of qualified electors in the region to vote no, to be defeated, and the RDOS received 805 response forms.

To learn more about Sickle Point and make a pledge to secure the land for conservation, the link to the crowdfunding site is www.wayblaze.com/sicklepoint

