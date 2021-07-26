100 firefighters from Quebec join battle near Westwold

White Rock Lake wildfire expected to see continued growth Monday due to high temperatures and wind

Smoke rises from the hillside from the 12,500-hectare out-of-control White Rock Lake wildfire burning near Westwold July 25, 2021. (Sandra Pringle - Facebook)

One-hundred and 39 firefighters are battling the White Rock Lake wildfire burning out of control near Westwold and Monte Lake at an estimated 12,500 hectares.

Hot temperatures and southwest winds increased fire behaviour significantly Sunday, July 25, BC Wildfire Services (BCWS) said in a Monday update. This caused the fire to grow to the northwest in the sawmill and Jimmy Lake area, producing a large column of smoke.

Extensive smoke and more fire growth is expected today (Monday, July 26). With no precipitation in the forecast, continued hot, dry and windy conditions will present challenges for firefighting efforts.

One hundred firefighters and 12 support staff arrived from Quebec and will be staying at a camp set up at the Salmon Lake Resort.

They will begin working on the fire today after being briefed Sunday.

The crews will be supported by six helicopters and 35 pieces of heavy equipment and 43 support staff and a structural support team.

More structural protection units have been requested, BCWS said.

Heavy equipment is being used to build large, cleared areas along guard lines known as “safe zones.” These areas provide shelter for firefighters if the activity is to suddenly flare up.

Airtankers will be used to apply retardant if conditions allow, meanwhile the helicopters will bucket water to help cool and slow the spread of fire so ground crews can work more effectively.

A structural protection unit is on-site assessing and prioritizing infrastructure and properties. The team includes one structural protection specialist, five staff, two structural protection trailers and six firefighters from two departments.

While more resources have been requested, fire trucks will be patrolling the active area and snuffing hot spots in an effort to further protect properties.

Staff from Tolko Industries was also aiding in the firefighting efforts, a company spokesperson said.

An evacuation order is in effect for areas south of Highway 97 near Westwold. Westwold north and Monte Lake still remain on evacuation alert.

B.C. Wildfires 2021