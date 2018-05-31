Sheri Elding and her two children write messages of peace and love on the boardwalk Sydney Morton Photo

100 Kids Who Care Alliance fill the boardwalk with love

Kelowna’s next generation donates their hard earned cash

100 Kids Who Care Kelowna hosted an event today at Stuart Park that filled the boardwalk with chalk messages of peace, love and giving back to the community.

I feel good when I help others,” Justin Crockford said after donating his hard earned chore money to B.C. Adaptive Snowsports in hopes that other kids would be able to hit the slopes with him this winter.

Justin Crockford and his son, Justin Crockford Jr donated his hard earned cash.

During their third event since launching Sept. last year, they asked kids ages 5-17 to donate $10 of money they earned and to donate it to their favourite charity. Inspiring Kelowna’s next generation to be a kinder one.

“I just heard about the event today and rushed down here with my kids, I think it’s important to teach kids that there is some good in the world still and that it’s important to spread peace and love everyday,” Sheri Elding said.

“I just want everyone to have peace and happiness, that is what I always wish for,” Samantha Elding, SPCA Kids Club member said.

The chairites the kids could choose from were Mama’s for Mama’s, B.C. Adaptive Snowsports and the Kelowna Disabled Sailing Association. Richard Deacon, the organizer of the event, hopes that they will be able to raise $1,000 just from the kids, Odlum Brown a campaign sponsor in the ICan app and matching funds from the Reston James Deacon: A Living Legacy Fund.

“At the end of the day if one kid gets invovled and talks about it with their friends and family, that is awesome,” Deacon said.

The Kids are encouraged to research their cause and tell others why they chose them inside of a safe digital environment called ICan, the app created in Kelowna by Jason Richards and the team at Change Gamers.

The 100 Kids movement has groups across North America and is 100% volunteer organized.

Most Read