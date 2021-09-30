Nine public schools and two private schools in the Central Okanagan region have reported potential COVID-19 exposures. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Nine public schools and two private schools in the Central Okanagan region have reported potential COVID-19 exposures. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

11 Central Okanagan schools report potential COVID-19 exposures

School exposures are posted when a school staff member or student tests positive COVID-19

There are now 11 potential school exposure events across the Central Okanagan region.

School exposures are posted on the Interior Health website when a school staff member or student tests positive COVID-19.

Nine schools in SD23 have reported potential exposure events. These include:

· KLO Middle School, Kelowna: Sept. 15, 16, 17

· Springvalley Middle School, Kelowna: Sept. 20, 21, 22, 23, 24

· Casoro Elementary, Kelowna: Sept. 20, 21, 22

· École Glenmore Elementary, Kelowna: Sept. 20, 21, 22

· Bankhead Elementary School, Kelowna: Sept. 20, 21, 22, 23, 24

· Chief Tomat Elementary, West Kelowna: Sept. 20, 21

· Glenrosa Elementary, West Kelowna: Sept. 20, 21

· Shannon Lake Elementary, West Kelowna: Sept. 20, 22, 23, 24

· H.S. Granada Middle School, Lake Country: Sept. 21, 22, 23

Two private schools in the region have also reported potential exposure events. These include:

· Heritage Christian School, Kelowna: Sept. 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23

· Kelowna Christian School, Kelowna: Sept. 14, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23

Public Health will notify staff and students if they need to self-monitor for symptoms or isolate as a result of a COVID-19 exposure.

READ MORE: B.C. parents, teachers, unions call on school districts to announce mask mandates

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West KelownaCOVID-19KelownaLake Country

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘We are all brothers and sisters’ Sts’ailes chief imparts words of healing, hope on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Next story
Gathering at Salmon Arm park a step towards truth and reconciliation

Just Posted

Nine public schools and two private schools in the Central Okanagan region have reported potential COVID-19 exposures. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
11 Central Okanagan schools report potential COVID-19 exposures

A child sits on a woman’s lap outside of the entrance of the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society on Sept. 29 during the group’s ceremony that honoured the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society honours inaugural Truth and Reconciliation Day

A screenshot from a YouTube video posted on Sept. 27 of a man killing a cougar to protect his dog. (YouTube/MCQMX Moto for BC)
VIDEO: Kelowna man recounts watching man kill cougar with machete to protect his dog

West Kelowna Warriors players pose with Westbank First Nation member and Spirit of the Lake owner and operator Tasha Swite. (Contributed)
West Kelowna Warriors participate in smudging ceremony to honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation