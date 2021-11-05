$11K raised for man severely injured in Coquihalla crash near Merritt

Funds raised will go to Saskatchewan man Tyler Galloway’s family for his treatment, emergency travel

A fundraiser has been set up for Tyler Galloway and his family. (Contributed/GoFundMe)

An online fundraiser for a man in critical condition after a crash on the Coquihalla Highway has garnered more than $11,000 in donations in just two days.

Tyler Galloway was on his way home to Saskatchewan from B.C. on a slippery and snowy Coquihalla on Oct. 29 when he ended up in a multi-vehicle collision involving a semi and at least two other cars. The crash closed the highway for several hours as air ambulances and emergency crews attended to the scene.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, six patients needed care, with two airlifted to hospital in critical condition and four transported to hospital by ground ambulance.

“Tyler was airlifted from the scene and is currently in the ICU as they monitor his injuries,” reads the GoFundMe page organized by Regina Stunts, a Regina-based ball hockey team Tyler plays with.

The funds raised will go to Galloway’s family to assist them with emergency travel expenses to make the trip to B.C. to see Tyler, as well as medical costs for his treatment.

