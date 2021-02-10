12% of COVID-19 rule breakers in B.C. have paid their fines

There were a total of 294 provincial tickets and 83 federal ones on file as of Jan. 30

Only 12 per cent of tickets handed out for COVID-19 infractions have been paid, according to the Insurance Corp. of B.C.

There were been a total of 294 provincial tickets and 83 federal ones on file as of Jan. 30. The provincial tickets, handed out to those who break B.C. public health orders, amounted to a total of $269,580. These tickets are handed out at rates of $230 for individuals and $2,300 for hosts or organizers.

ICBC said that 40 of those have been paid, while 164 have been disputed. Guilty tickets, a designation give to a ticket that has passed the 30 days to dispute or was in dispute but the alleged offender did not show for their court date, amounted to 77. A further 13 tickets were either cancelled or in-progress.

Of the 83 federal tickets, given out for Quarantine Act violations, seven have been paid. A further 31 have been disputed through the courts, 14 have been declared guilty and 31 have been either cancelled or are in-progress.

