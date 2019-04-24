12-year-old hit at Glenmore intersection

2 ambulances are on scene

Update

Traffic has slowed in the area, the girl is being treated by paramedics now.

The girl was riding her bike at the time and rolled in front of a white car. It appears that there are no serious injuries.

Original

A 12-year-old girl has been hit by a car at High Road and Glenmore Road.

Two ambulances are on scene now.

A reporter is on their way.

