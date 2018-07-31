13 records smashed across B.C. as heat wave continues

Temperatures reached into the high 30s

More than a dozen temperature records were broken on Monday, as a heat wave continues to stifle B.C. communities.

The highest of the 13 records set was in Burns Lake, where the mercury hit a scorching 34.1 degrees Celsius, beating out a 2009 record of 33.3.

The oldest record beat was in Rock Creek, where 39.3 degrees beat out a 1929 record of 38.9.

Lillooet residents had to endure the hottest temperature, at 40 degrees.

A heat warning remains in effect for much of B.C.

Another 13 record high temperature records were recorded yesterday, Monday July 30th, 2018 with some records dating back to 1881! The heat begins to ease along the Coast today, full details on our daily weather blog: https://t.co/cJQWV7AZ7z #BCwx pic.twitter.com/mNgQ2cmV3z — ECCC Weather BC (@ECCCWeatherBC) July 31, 2018

