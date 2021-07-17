A 13-year-old boy has died after he was found unconscious at a Montreal public pool. (Contributed/Black Press Media)

13-year-old boy dead after found unconscious in Montreal public pool

Police pulled the teenager out of the water in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood

An emergency call was placed around 4 a.m. that a young person had been found unconscious at a pool in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood.

Montreal police pulled the teenager out of the water.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was declared dead shortly afterward.

The coroner’s office has taken over the investigation.

The Canadian Press

