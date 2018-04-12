Pixabay

14,000 chicks die in B.C. barn fire

A commercial poultry barn in Port Coquitlam was destroyed by flames

A commercial poultry barn in Metro Vancouver has been destroyed by a fire that has killed 14,000 chicks.

Port Coquitlam fire chief Nick Delmonico says the 90-metre wooden barn was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived minutes after someone driving by reported the fire Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED: No injuries reported in South Surrey barn fire

Delmonico says the owner informed firefighters on the scene that chicks were inside the barn, but the animals couldn’t be saved.

The cause of the fire isn’t suspicious, and the chief says it may have started in one of the heaters used to keep the chicks warm.

RELATED: Chicken barn catches fire in Whalley

Delmonico says the farmer is believed to be insured for the loss of his barn.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna firefighter training helps save lives
Next story
With hockey sticks and jerseys, Okanagan residents show their support for Humboldt

Just Posted

Stock up on snacks this weekend in Kelowna

The Girl Guides of Canada will be selling cookies outside grocery stores this weekend in Kelowna

With hockey sticks and jerseys, Okanagan residents show their support for Humboldt

Three events have been scheduled for tonight.

8th annual Vaisakhi Parade held in Kelowna

The parade starts at 12 p.m. at the Kelowna Sikh Temple April 28

Water quality advisory issued for Falcon Ridge

The advisory will continue until further notice

Okanagan Rail Trail receives federal funding

MP Stephen Fuhr made the announcement today in Lake Country

Kelowna firefighter training helps save lives

A master instructor had firefighters performing various scenarios Tuesday

John Horgan braces for Ottawa meeting with Rachel Notley

Invest in refineries, not Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. Premier says

B.C. introduces legislation amending tenants rights in demolitions, renovations

NDP government proposes changes to Residential Tenancy Act, Manufactures Homes Park Tenancy Act

Humboldt Broncos T-shirts raise $1,400 for team’s families

Video of students at Prince Rupert Middle School wearing the T-shirts and showing their support

14,000 chicks die in B.C. barn fire

A commercial poultry barn in Port Coquitlam was destroyed by flames

Blood donations spike after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Canadian Blood Services says donations have significantly increased

Two Sun Devils squads open season in Vernon

Kelowna and COMBA will field two clubs this season in B.C. midget AAA baseball league

Mother of slain B.C. sisters to run half marathon in their honour

‘I know that they will be running alongside us in spirit’

Assault trial set for man linked to B.C. farm where human remains were found

Curtis Sagmoen faces one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection to Maple Ridge incident

Most Read