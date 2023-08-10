15 vehicles impounded near Keremeos over B.C. Day long weekend

12 of the vehicles impounded were on Hwy 3 between Manning Park and Princeton

One of the15 vehicles being impounded for excessive speed on Highway 3 over the long weekend. (BC Highway Patrol)

Keremeos RCMP conducted an enforcement blitz on highways throughout the South Okanagan during the August long weekend, impounding 15 vehicles for excessive speed.

Officers were targeting enforcement actions at aggressive drivers with the aim of improving safety on Okanagan highways.

In total, 15 vehicles were impounded and the majority were due to excessive speed (exceeding the posted speed limit by over 40 km/h, which is subject to a minimum $368 fine and seven-day impoundment of the vehicle).

In those, 12 of the 15 vehicles impounded were intercepted by police on Highway 3 between Manning Park and Princeton. One driver in Osoyoos was stopped for excessive speeding and was also found to be impaired by alcohol. This driver received a 90-day driving suspension and 30-day vehicle impoundment in addition to $696 in fines.

“We want people to travel to our beautiful area of the Province and we welcome our visitors. Unfortunately, some have found themselves visiting a little longer than planned,” said Sgt. Ryan Mcleod, NCO in charge of BC Highway Patrol.

“It is difficult to find a rental vehicle and extend a hotel stay. Camping plans may have to be cancelled. This is not the way anyone wants to spend their weekend. Please slow down. Enjoy the area safely.”

READ MORE: Novice driver clocked at 201 km/h in Kelowna

