150 wigs meant for kids with cancer stolen in Vancouver

Police say the wigs are worth $2,500 each, stolen from Eva and Company Wigs

Police are asking the public for help in finding a suspect who stole 150 wigs meant for children with cancer.

The collection was stolen from Eva and Company Wigs, at 950 West Broadway, at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The wigs, made from real human hair, had been set aside for cancer patients at BC Children’s Hospital. Each wig is valued at $2,500. That’s a estimated value of $375,000.

“It’s possible that someone is in possession of one or more of these wigs, and that they don’t know they’re stolen or that they were meant for sick children,” Sgt. Jason Robillard said. “We need people to do the right thing and come forward with information.”

The suspect is described as dark-skinned with noticeably curly black hair. He was last seen walking away from the wig store carrying a large black garbage bag and wearing a denim or blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD property crime investigators at 604-717-0610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

