Pexels

$15,000 offered for arsonists caught on camera

A West Kelowna man is tired of fires in the Central Okanagan

A West Kelowna man is offering a $15,000 reward to those who report arsonists using photos and video evidence.

Jayme Knyx, with Ogologo Media, said he’s tired of the fires in the Central Okanagan. With extreme asthma, he finds the smoky air difficult to breathe.

“I’ve lived here pretty much my whole life and this is crazy,” he said.

Clean air is a basic necessity, he said.

The 38-year-old is grateful for the first responders but says it’s the community’s responsibility to help out in stopping fires.

“Finding out how these fires are being lit, being lit on purpose, whether it’s arson, or cigarette butts being thrown out the windows, just utter carelessness, I think we should be holding these people accountable,” he said.

Not only is it straining his resources with the amount of medication he needs, it’s straining the province’s and the tourism economy’s, he said.

“The success of any business depends on the economy as a whole,” Knyx said. “It affects everybody full circle.”

To report fire starters, contact the RCMP or the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers.

Send videos or photos in a private message to Ogologo Media Kelowna’s page for a chance to get the reward.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Evacuation alerts north of Summerland rescinded

Just Posted

$15,000 offered for arsonists caught on camera

A West Kelowna man is tired of fires in the Central Okanagan

Evacuation alerts north of Summerland rescinded

Properties had been under alert because of wildfire risk

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 260 personnel on the ground fighting fires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

First court appearance for Surrey man charged in West Kelowna murder

Tejwant Danjou’s case to Aug. 2 and a bail hearing will be set in the near future.

Update: Evacuation alerts rescinded for residents near Peachland wildfire

The Mount Eneas wildfire burning near Peachland grew four hectares Tuesday

Aging cooling system behind B.C. fatal ammonia leak needed replacing in 2010: report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

B.C. man faces 70 charges related to disturbing phone calls

Joel Perry allegedly threatened to kill victims’ families unless they engaged in sexual talk

Voters unhappy with BC NDP’s housing moves: poll

Housing affordability top of mind for many British Columbians; majority saying NDP doing a bad job

Smoke from as far away as Siberia affecting B.C. skies

South Thompson, Central and South Okanagan, East Columbia and all of the north included in smoky skies bulletin

Feds say fuel emission standards need to become stronger

This comes as the U.S. considers introducing new rules that could ease standards south of the border

Chick-fil-A announces plans for Canadian expansion

They’re already in the Calgary airport and want to open 15 new locations over the next five years

Prominent B.C. eagle nesting tree cut down

City investigating after tree, near Highway 99, was illegally damaged

Oilsands could eventually acidify area size of Germany: study

Research involved scientists at Environment Canada as well as counterparts in Alberta, Saskatchewan

VQA bottles up Rosters 4-0

North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Masters roundup

Most Read