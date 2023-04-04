Colin Powell of IGA Summerland was the recipient of the Businessperson of the Year Award. The award was presented April 1. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Colin Powell of IGA Summerland was the recipient of the Businessperson of the Year Award. The award was presented April 1. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

16 Summerland awards presented for business and community excellence

Awards nominees showed a range of accomplishments

It was a time to celebrate community achievement at the 83rd annual Summerland Business and Community Excellence Awards on Saturday evening, April 1.

A total of 16 awards were presented, with 12 business awards, three community awards and the Mayor’s Award of Excellence presented. The awards were presented before a full house at Centre Stage Theatre in Summerland.

Luke Johnson, president of the Summerland Chamber of Commerce, said the awards this year had around 60 nominations and showed a range of accomplishments.

The following are the awards presented:

•Hospitality and Tourism Excellence : Dirty Laundry Vineyard

•Accredited Professional Services Excellence: Yvonne Whiting Notary Public

•Environment and Sustainability Excellence: Hunters Hill Holdings Ltd.

•Customer Service Excellence: OK Tire Summerland

•Equality, Diversity and Inclusion: Maple Roch Pure Canadian Maple Syrup

•Agriculture and Agri-Business Excellence: LocalMotive Organic Delivery

•Arts and Culture Award: Petra Höller, Summerland Museum and Archives

•Youth Leadership Award: Scarlett Bloom

•Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Jonah Cadieux-Johnson

•Retailer of the Year: Summerland Timber Mart

•Non-Profit Organization of the Year: South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services

•Citizen of the Year: Linda Van Alphen

•New Business of the Year: Millionaires’ Row Cider Co.

•Businessperson of the Year: Colin Powell, IGA Summerland

•Mayor’s Award of Excellence: Summerland auxiliary firefighters

•Business of the Year: Zias Stonehouse Restaurant

