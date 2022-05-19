Conceptual rendering of townhomes proposed for 4760 Lakeshore Rd. (Rootstock Architecture)

16-unit townhome development proposed in Kelowna’s Mission neighbourhood

Development is planned for 4760 Lakeshore at the intersection of Barnaby and Chute Lake roads.

A proposal for a 16-unit townhome development on Lakeshore Road in the Mission has been submitted to city hall.

The Niche townhomes, by Carrington Communities, are planned for 4760 Lakeshore at the intersection of Barnaby and Chute Lake Roads. The property is surrounded by mostly agricultural land.

The development consists of three-level, two-bedroom-plus-den units with rooftop patios, according to documents submitted by Rootstock Architects.

The proposal will eventually make its way to city council for consideration.

Aerial photo showing location and site plan of proposed townhome development at 4760 Lakeshore Rd. (Photo/Rootstock Architecture)

