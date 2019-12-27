One of 17 eight to 10-week-old husky puppies found living outside in the cold and snow on a B.C. Interior property. (Contributed)

17 puppies surrendered to the BC SPCA from Interior B.C. property

17 puppies and two adult dogs were surrendered after they were found living outside in the cold

Seventeen puppies that were surrendered from an Interior B.C. property are now safe and indoors thanks to the BC SPCA.

RCMP and animal control officers responded to a complaint and found the puppies, along with two adult dogs. The eight to 10-week-old husky puppies were living outside in the cold and snow on the property. The owner surrendered the animals to animal control who held them overnight before transferring the dogs to the local BC SPCA branch on Christmas Eve.

“It’s a true Christmas miracle that these puppies were saved from neglect and brought in from the cold,” said BC SPCA chief prevention and enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty. “We are grateful that the RCMP and animal control officers were able to get them immediate attention.”

The puppies are being treated for worms and are in quarantine. Each puppy will be spayed/neutered and provided with all of their vaccines before they will be ready for adoption in late-January 2020. However the location of the branch the animals are at is not being disclosed.

“The branch is completely overwhelmed with caring for so many animals and is not accepting adoption inquiries at this time,” said Moriarty. “Donations are encouraged to help cover the costs of caring for these puppies and adult dogs during the busy holiday period.”

Donations can be made to the BC SPCA at spca.bc.ca/donations/emergency-alert.

The BC SPCA will be holding a naming contest for the puppies. Watch the provincial BC SPCA Facebook page for more details and a chance to name one of these adorable puppies.

READ MORE: BC SPCA gala returns to Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna dog ‘Alice’ to get surgery thanks to BC SPCA crowdfunding

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Holiday cleanup: Here’s what you can – and can’t – recycle in B.C.
Next story
West Kelowna concrete plant destroyed in fire

Just Posted

Drag show to usher in New Year with love and inclusivity in Kelowna

Fruitcake: NYE will showcase four Kelowna-based drag queens and two DJs

Skiers celebrate new snow on Okanagan mountains

Big White Ski Resort saw 19 cm of snow in the last 12 hours

Trailer destroyed in fire at Kelowna compound

Fire crews were called to Zee Wholesale Cars, Thursday evening.

New vegan restaurant opens in Kelowna

Renegade Kitchen opened downtown Kelowna on Boxing Day

Busy Boxing Day begins in Kelowna

Orchard Park’s parking lot is filling up fast!

West Kelowna concrete plant destroyed in fire

Firefighters are using a ladder truck to fight the fire from above

17 puppies surrendered to the BC SPCA from Interior B.C. property

17 puppies and two adult dogs were surrendered after they were found living outside in the cold

UPDATE: Little potash spilled after derailment in B.C. lake: government spokesman

No one was injured, there were no fires and no railcars carrying dangerous goods were involved

Fish in Schools program reaches 41 schools throughout Syilx region in 2019

Oliver Correctional Facility a new addition to the fish education program’s participation list

Holiday cleanup: Here’s what you can – and can’t – recycle in B.C.

‘Alexa, please take down the decorations’

B.C. police rescue man and his dog from sinking houseboat

Both were rescued safely from the Gorge Waterway just after 4:30 a.m. Friday

Light a Bulb fundraiser for Vernon hospital just shy of goal

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s annual campaign offers a tax break to donors before Dec. 31

‘I’m just happy to be alive’: Once-paralyzed B.C. father makes a full recovery

Matt Reisig recovers, celebrating a Christmas he once thought impossible

Sicamous RCMP pursuing charges against Alberta driver for collision with tow truck

Tow-truck operator was recovering vehicle from ditch along Highway 1 in Malakwa

Most Read