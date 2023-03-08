17% tax increase adopted by Lake Country Council

The District of Lake Country adopted the 2023-2027 Financial Plan during the March 7 council meeting.

The district says, “Council ultimately agreed to a 17.05 per cent tax increase to cover unavoidable costs including the increase to policing due to Lake Country’s population growth.”

One councillor was opposed to adopting the budget, but it isn’t clear who.

Deliberations began in January and a town hall session was held Jan. 31, to gather public input.

Learn more about the 2023-2027 budget and discussions leading up to adoption by visiting letstalk.lakecountry.bc.ca.

